Dina M. BeltaSeptember 18, 1925 - May 30, 2020It is with a heavy heart that the family of Dina Belta of Bayberry Lane in Westport marks her passing. In these very unusual times, it seems the first thing to say is no, it was not Covid-19. The present pandemic caused many challenges to her medical treatment, but truth be told, she received excellent medical attention and passed peacefully after a short illness. This very good and caring mother would warn you not to put off your normal health care checkups out of caution or fear of contracting the virus. The family is especially grateful to everyone from Bridgeport Hospital and her devoted caregiver Gladys.She is survived by her daughter, Connie Caruso Von Zwehl of Naples, Florida, her sons Gregory Belta (Mary Ann) and James Belta (Karen) each of Westport, her loving grandchildren, Angela (Danny Lopez), Laura (John Loffredo), Jessica (Rob Walsh), Caitlin, James, and Kelsey Belta and Patrick Helfrich. Also, cherished great-grandchildren, Sophia, Elizabeth, Kaia, Bradley, Connor, Brian and Christopher, her sister Rosemarie Altieri of Wilton, and many nieces and nephews throughout the region.She was predeceased by her husband James, her daughter, Donna Belta, her parents, Grace and Giacinto Paoletti, son-in-law, Vincent Von Zwehl and brothers, John, Gino and Ercole Paoletti.Dina first came to Westport in 1945. As a new bride she moved on to the family farm and worked side by side as a farmer's wife and devoted mother. Her family was everything to her. At the time of her passing there were 4 generations of Beltas living on the family farm.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home in Westport but there will be no viewing hours. At 10:30 a.m. on June 15th, 2020 the family will gather in the parking lot of St. Luke parish in Westport to receive callers. At 11:00 a.m. there will be a mass inside of St. Luke Church. Only the first 90 people can be allowed entry. Face masks and gloves will be required for entry. Directly following, burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in Westport. All may attend and social distancing directives will be followed.