The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 857-4155
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Morton


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Morton Obituary
Dolores Elsie Morton
Dolores Elsie Morton affectionately known as "Bumps"
Dolores Morton 84 transition into eternal rest on April 14, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT.
Dolores was born May 19, 1935 in Norwalk, CT attended local schools and graduated from Norwalk High School.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter Jeanetta Morton, grandchildren and sister Blanche Hogan.
She was predeceased by husband Donald Morton, sisters Jeannette Suggs, Eliza Gilbert, Dorothy Burden, Brothers James Moore, Leroy Moore, Lester Carlos.
Private services will be held for family.
Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Services.
For more information www. Bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -