|
|
Dolores Elsie Morton
Dolores Elsie Morton affectionately known as "Bumps"
Dolores Morton 84 transition into eternal rest on April 14, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT.
Dolores was born May 19, 1935 in Norwalk, CT attended local schools and graduated from Norwalk High School.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter Jeanetta Morton, grandchildren and sister Blanche Hogan.
She was predeceased by husband Donald Morton, sisters Jeannette Suggs, Eliza Gilbert, Dorothy Burden, Brothers James Moore, Leroy Moore, Lester Carlos.
Private services will be held for family.
Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Services.
For more information www. Bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 25, 2020