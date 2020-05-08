Dominick A. Cardamone

Dominick A. Cardamone, age 92, of Naugatuck, CT formerly of Norwalk, passed away May 5, 2020 at the Sharon, CT Healthcare facility of the Covid virus. He was survived by his wife Helena (Pastir) and was the former husband of Anna Marino Cardamone of Norwalk. He is also survived by his five children, Donna Kydes, Beatrice Robertson, and sons James, John, and Joseph Cardamone. Also 17 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and a step-son David Yish of Oxford and one step-grandson.

Dominick was born in Scranton PA, on December 8, 1927, son of the late Vincenzo and Mary (Apa). The family moved to Norwalk Memorial Day weekend 1941 and lived for many years on Elm Street. He entered into the United States Army in 1946, serving as a military fireman in Honolulu. Upon returning to Norwalk, he worked at Yankee Metal, and then as a carpenter for Ted Cromwell building homes here in town. He then joined C.R. Gibson in 1954 and worked there up until his until his retirement in 1982 at the Beacon Falls plant. He enjoyed many years in Clearwater, FL, before returning to Connecticut in 2007.

There are no services at this time. A future burial will be a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



