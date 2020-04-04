|
Donald Barnum
Donald Andrew Barnum, 82, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS. He was born March 14, 1938 in Norwalk, CT.
After an honorable discharge from the United States Navy where he was a submariner on the USS Cubera and USS Blueback, he was a partner in the Stamford based business Marine Diesel of New England. He was a longtime resident of Wilton and spent his retirement at Harker's Island, NC. His love of the open water, adventure and travel has been an inspiration to his children and grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Warner Barnum; his parents, Donald C. and Julia Mitaly Barnum; his brother, Thomas J. Barnum; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Scofield Barnum.
He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Barnum Boyd (Robert Kelly II); son, Donald R. Barnum; grandchildren, James D. Fortier and Corey L. Fortier Schloss; grandchildren by marriage, Kevin Boyd and Kyle Boyd; great-grandson, Donald "DJ" Wilson Schloss Jr.; sister, Jane Barnum (John) Rebo; and several nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Marion, MA. Memorial gifts may be made to a local chapter of the ALS Association.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve the family.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 5, 2020