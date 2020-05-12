Donald Lee Fuller
Donald L. Fuller, son of the late George Fuller and Mary Fuller, entered eternal rest on May 4, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT.
Donald L. Fuller, son of the late George Fuller and Mary Fuller, entered eternal rest on May 4, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 12, 2020.