Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Donald Lee Fuller

Donald L. Fuller, son of the late George Fuller and Mary Fuller, entered eternal rest on May 4, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store