Donald E. Gaynor
Donald (Don) E. Gaynor, 94, a lifelong resident of Norwalk, CT, died in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 24, 2019, after a long and meaningful life. Born on May 27, 1925, he was the son of the late Ambrose and Mary (Slattery) Gaynor and was predeceased by his brothers Lawrence and Robert Gaynor. He is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine (Kit) (McCarthy) Gaynor, by his three daughters, Janet Gaynor, Donna (Gaynor) Cambria and her husband Joseph Cambria, Katharine (Gaynor) Buttimer and her husband Dermot Buttimer, and by his three adoring grandchildren, Bryan Cambria and his wife Anna, Emma Buttimer and Kiera Buttimer.
A natural leader and a man of service, Don graduated from Norwalk High School as president of his class in 1943 and subsequently enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country for three years with the Navy Seabees in the South Pacific. He loved Norwalk and his country.
Don had a successful career in the insurance industry and was the owner of the Donald E. Gaynor Insurance Agency. Both during his career and during his retirement, he was actively involved in his community both as a leader and as a volunteer. As a leader, Don served as the Commissioner of the Norwalk Fire Department, was on the Board of the First District Water Department, and was a leader in the restoration of the Union Cemetery, a historic site in Norwalk. As a volunteer, he worked at the Norwalk Hospital and participated on numerous committees to continuously contribute to the Norwalk community.
Don was a longtime member of the Norwalk Quartette Club and of the American Legion and was a member of the Shore & Country Club for 69 years. He was a founding member of St. Philip Parish. He valued his friends, his fellow community members and his neighbors, but, of utmost importance, was his family. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by a loving extended family.
Sincere appreciation is extended to all of his doctors and caregivers with a special note of thanks to Dr. Jeremiah James Lewis and his assistant, Donna, now of Stamford Health Medical Group, to Marguerite and to Billy of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and to Gloria of Apex Health Services, LLC.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home at 12 Mott Avenue in Norwalk. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Church at 1 Fr. Conlon Place in Norwalk. Burial Services will follow at the Union Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory can be made to St. Philip Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk, CT 06851. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Aug. 27, 2019