|
|
Donald H. Maurice
Donald H. Maurice, 88, died at Norwalk Hospital, Feb. 9th due to complications of heart surgery. Born in Manchester, NH on Sept. 17, 1931 to the late Adrian and Jeannette Maurice, the eldest of 3 siblings, he was preceded in death by his brother Normand Maurice.
Don attended local academies and schools. He later joined the U.S. Navy and went on to serve as 2nd Lt, in charge of Elevation on several aircraft carriers during the Korean Conflict, and as a consultant during the Vietnam era. He traveled the world and earned the nicknames of Ace, Commander and Moose from his flyer colleagues.
After the war, he partnered with his father and several colleagues in the building trade, creating P-M Industries, Inc. They were master builders in commercial and residential construction throughout the Norwalk/Stamford areas. Don was most proud of his work on Stamford Landmark Square, Hotel Stamford Plaza, GTE and Canterbury Green, but he was also involved in the innovation of pre-fab housing.
He served on the Board of Directors of Carpenters Local 210. He also partnered with his son, on the building of the Merritt 7 Complexes in Norwalk. Don's son, Bob is from his first marriage to the former Charlotte Mendicino. During his first marriage, Don was a former Choir Master and served on the board of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He met the love of his life in Feb. 1969. Batting his baby blue eyes, quick wit and humor, he won over Elizabeth and they married in August of 1970. Together they raised 4 dog show quality winning Bichon Frises. Don had a few passions in life; Playing guitar and singing in Fairfield County pubs. With Liz always in the audience cheering him on. Yachting with his first boat "Bonjour" and his 2nd yacht, the 40ft gorgeous "Liska" gave him great joy and relaxation.
He loved summers in his 2nd home in Kennebunkport, ME, as well as Football (NY Giants) NY Yankees and boxing. He wasn't ashamed to admit he himself boxed in Navy stripes, usually winning. He enjoyed his time on the board of Shorefront Park Improvement Assoc. He constructed seawalls and beach accessories. He was a member of the New Canaan Town Players, acting and singing in a variety of musical productions.
Don was a lifetime member of the Mother of Mary, St. Ann's Club of Norwalk. He constructed marina docks and renovation of their boat club buildings.
Don is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, son, Bobby of Ohio, sister, Joanie Maurice of Richland, WI, brother-in-law, Robert Essenyi of Norwalk, God-daughter Jessie Novoa, niece Michelle Ellis and family of Fairfield, niece Patricia Frey and husband Dr. Daniel Frey of New Orleans, Janet and Kevin Boelke of Richland, WI, and niece Kimberly Maurice of CT and his current precious Bichon, Beau.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday Feb., 14 at St. Ladislaus Church, 25 Cliff St, Norwalk. Other services will be held privately by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's honor may be made to the , or St. Ladislaus R.C. Church, Norwalk or Annapolis Naval Scholarship Fund. For directions or to leave on online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 12, 2020