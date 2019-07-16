Donna Egan

Donna Egan, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan. She grew up in Darien, then lived in Stamford, and was later a resident of Norwalk. Donna is the daughter of the late Victor and Dorothy "Dolly" Domikis.

Her memory will be cherished by her two sons; James Egan (Elizabeth) of Norwalk, and Robert Egan (Sara) of Millis, MA. She was blessed with five grandsons; Arthur, James, William, Alexander, and Robert, as well as a brother; Victor "Butch" Domikis of New Britain, and a sister-in-law, Arlene Domikis of FL. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Domikis of FL.

Donna was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Stamford, CT. Throughout her career, she worked for Pitney Bowes, Wachovia Bank, and Brinks. Always known for her passion for current fashion, and will be remembered for her style and charm. She was a proud 36-year Recovery and Sobriety member and remained involved in meetings and sponsoring others along their road to recovery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Christ Episcopal Church, 2 Emerson Street, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Published in The Hour on July 17, 2019