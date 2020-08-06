Donna Marie Kindilien
Donna Maria Kindilien, age 69, of Norwalk, died suddenly at home on August 3, 2020. Born in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Licari) Kindilien, a graduate of Brien McMahon High School-Class of 1970, and had worked at the Norwalk Library.
Donna is survived by her sister Janice Taccone and her husband Gaetano, nieces Lisa and Laura Taccone, nephew Joseph Taccone, his wife Natalia and their children Gabriella and Elianna Taccone, as well as her aunt Anne Frazier and uncle Victor Licari, partner Beverly Kochiss and many cousins and other loving relatives.
Funeral services (masks required) will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, August 11 at the Magner Funeral Home 12 Mott Ave. Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: Whittingham Cancer Center or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com