1/1
Donna Marie Kindilien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Marie Kindilien
Donna Maria Kindilien, age 69, of Norwalk, died suddenly at home on August 3, 2020. Born in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Licari) Kindilien, a graduate of Brien McMahon High School-Class of 1970, and had worked at the Norwalk Library.
Donna is survived by her sister Janice Taccone and her husband Gaetano, nieces Lisa and Laura Taccone, nephew Joseph Taccone, his wife Natalia and their children Gabriella and Elianna Taccone, as well as her aunt Anne Frazier and uncle Victor Licari, partner Beverly Kochiss and many cousins and other loving relatives.
Funeral services (masks required) will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, August 11 at the Magner Funeral Home 12 Mott Ave. Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: Whittingham Cancer Center or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved