Donna Mills
Donna J. Mills, age 59 of New Canaan, died at the Norwalk Hospital on February 11, 2020. She was born in Norwalk on August 6, 1960, the daughter of the late Robert C. and Jeanette (Arena) Mills. Donna was a graduate of Brien McMahon High School, Class of 1978. She loved being with family and friends and lived life to the fullest.
Survivors include her loving son Tyler A. Mills, siblings Robert Mills (K.C.), Deborah Mills, Gail Mills and David Mills (Nancy), her godson Justin Mills and several other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held on Monday, February 17, 11 a.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Donna's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until services begin. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page has been set up (https://www.gofundme.com/f/644e6x-in-loving-memory-of-donna-mills?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 14, 2020