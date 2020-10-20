Dora Mae White, R.N. "LaLa"

Dora Mae Cromley White, 95, of Norwalk, CT went to heaven on October 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Born in Norwalk on March 18, 1925, she was predeceased by her parents Lillian Richards Cromley Bortolot and Myron Cromley and step father George Bortolot.

Raised in Norwalk she was a graduate of Norwalk High School Class of 1942 and Norwalk Hospital Nursing School in 1946 affiliated with Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York NY and was a Nurse Cadet during WWII. She was employed as a Registered Nurse by Dr. Harold Genvert, Dr. Thomas Ippoilito and Dr. Donald Leone, all who practiced in Norwalk.

She met the love of her life Robert M White Sr after WWII and they were married for 67 years before his passing. Dora was a long time member of the East Avenue United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the choir and head of the Mission Committee for 20 years. She was responsible for organizing the annual Red Cross Blood Drive and also organized the first Marrow Match Donation Drive. She enjoyed time with her family most of all, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, also traveling to many places but her favorite place was Cape Cod. She loved singing to her grandchildren, making crafts and being by the water.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Pamela White (Urban); son, Robert (Carolyn) White Jr.; grandchildren Christina Bernini, Robert White III, Stephen Urban, Nicole McCoy, Kevin White, Amanda Urban, Rebecca Urban, Donald Urban III, Shannon and Allison Hitchcock; great grandchildren Anthony Ventrella, PFC James Smith IV, Careonna Bradley, Carmella Bernini, Keith Urban, Patricia and Gregory Wills, Jeffrey Slinsky, Lucy Urban and Gauge White; nephew James White, four nieces Mary Ossowski, Sandra Alteri, Donna McClarty and Tracey Tuthill, several cousins and her beloved Tucker. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her sister Blanche Cromley Giehrer, nephew Frederick Giehrer, niece Karen Giehrer, and foster daughter Ann Walsh (Hitchcock).

The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation and thanks to Dr. V Varadarajan and the staff of Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County who have been extraordinarily compassionate and kind during Dora's illness.

There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, October 22, at 2:00 pm at Cornerstone Community Church, 718 West Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Avenue, Norwalk. Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



