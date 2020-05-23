Doreen Costa
Doreen T. Costa
Doreen Teresa English Costa, 70, passed away May 16, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville, FL.
She was born June 2, 1949 in the Bronx, NY and was raised in Norwalk, CT, the daughter of James Vincent English and Simone Fluet English. She graduated from Brien McMahon High School in 1967 and subsequently attended the prestigious Katherine Gibbs School in New York City for secretarial training. She worked primarily as a medical secretary. In 1986 she began working at the newly opened Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. She retired after 25 years of exemplary work as a medical secretary and trainer of secretaries. Upon retirement she became involved in activities at her church, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in particular as a member of the choir. She also enjoyed activities as a member of the Southside Newcomers Club.
Doreen is survived by her husband David, her brother James English of Bridgewater, CT, many brothers and sisters in-law, cousins and family members of the English family and also her great nephew Calvin. All will miss her vivacious spirit, her wonderful caring ways and the love that she shared with all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2400 Mayport Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32233 telephone (904) 246-6014. The Reverend Mark Waters will be the Celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emergency Assistance Ministry of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Published in The Hour on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
