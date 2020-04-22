|
Doris Dodd Eyman
Doris Dodd Eyman passed away peacefully in her home at Wesley Commons, Greenwood, SC, on April 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard H. Eyman, with whom she shared a blessed and happy life for 65 years.
Doris was born in Stamford, CT, on December 12, 1931, to T. Carter and Julia Dodd. She also had a brother, the late William S. Dodd. She graduated from Stamford High School and earned a bachelor's of music with a major in organ in 1953 from Beaver College (now Arcadia University) outside Philadelphia.
As an organist, Doris gave the gift of music to thousands, for 40 years at Stamford's First United Methodist Church and later at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Seneca, SC. She often performed solo recitals on the Stamford church's 80-rank Schantz pipe organ. In Connecticut she served as president of the Schubert Club and accompanied the Charles Pope Choristers for many years.
Doris and Dick lived in Norwalk, CT, for 36 years. They gave life, unconditional love and unending support to five children: Ellen Eyman of Toronto, Canada; Carol Luers Eyman of Nashua, NH; Thomas Eyman of Newark, VT; Barbara Antonisse Eyman of Silver Spring, MD; and Kenneth Eyman of Danbury, CT. They also loved 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Together Doris and Dick retired to Keowee Key in Salem, SC, and spent their final years at Wesley Commons in Greenwood, SC. Doris continued to share her love of music by performing on the piano for the Wesley Commons community. The family would like to thank the residents and staff there for the kind and loving friendship and care they gave to Doris and Dick.
A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Wesley Commons, 1110 Marshall Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 26, 2020