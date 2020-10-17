Doris L. Shulman

Doris L. Shulman, longtime resident of Norwalk, passed away on October 15th, 2020.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Betty and Jack Levine. She was a graduate of Stamford High School and shortly after married her husband Joseph. After raising her four children, she worked at Norwalk Community College as a Purchasing Assistant, ordering all the necessary supplies for the students and the college.

Doris will be remembered for her devotion to her family. She always made sure to remind everyone around her to "have an enjoyment today" and that it really is "a wonderful life". Doris' enjoyments were simple and sweet; her yearly gifts of Swatch watches for her daughters on Mother's Day, teaching her grandchildren how to peel hard boiled eggs for her homemade egg salad, quick shopping trips to TJMaxx, enjoying a few good books or sitting in house seats ("on the aisle!") to her grandson's Broadway shows. Doris' family orbited around her as their constant pillar of strength, steadfastness and love.

Doris was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Shulman and her dear son the late Robert Shulman of Westport. She is survived by her daughters Susan Shulman of Guilford, Marjorie (Samuel) Simpson of Wilton and Carol (Charles) Lubin of Woodbridge, her 6 grandchildren Betsy (Chris) Wilkes and Benjamin Simpson, Jack and Elizabeth Lubin, Molly and Steven Shulman, and 3 great-grandchildren. For health and safety reasons, the burial and memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to The Joseph I. Shulman Memorial Fund c/o Norwalk Community College Foundation, Norwalk, CT.



