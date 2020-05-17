Doris H. Smith
Doris Hendrick Smith, lifelong resident of Norwalk, passed away on the morning of Friday, May 15, 2020. She was 93 years old.
Born in Norwalk on December 8, 1926, Doris graduated Norwalk High School, Class of '43, and continued her education at the Connecticut State Teacher's College, from which she graduated in 1948 with a degree in education. She was hired by the City of Norwalk as an elementary school teacher, a position she held for almost 30 years, eventually retiring in the early 1990s. She married Harry M. Smith in 1949, and the couple built and lived in a home at 8 Alvin Drive for more than 60 years. She was widowed in 2011.
Doris loved her garden and birds. She took great joy in her family, especially her grandchildren. Knitting and sewing were also favorite hobbies, and she created many beautiful quilts and afghans for her loved ones. She was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed the history and genealogy of royal families.
She is survived by her children, Harry H. Smith and wife Nancy of Bedford, NH, Timothy R. Smith and wife Bonnie of Trumbull, and Leighanne S. Lewis and husband Chris, of Norwalk, grandchildren Jennifer Smith and her children Colin and Gavin, Heather Smith and her children Jaxson and Colton, Kayla and Timothy H. Smith, and Nathaniel, Caleb, and Abigail Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the following organizations: Saint Paul's on the Green, Norwalk; Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation of Norwalk; The Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Hour on May 17, 2020.