Dorothy May BondiDorothy May Bondi, age 85, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was born in Stamford and was a daughter to the late Harold and Josephine Santo Mackin. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 4:00 till 8:00 p.m. in the Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. Interment will be Private. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence and to read the full obituary.