Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
Dorothy Haffen


1933 - 2020
Dorothy Haffen Obituary
Dorothy Ann Haffen
Dorothy Ann Haffen, wife of the late Donald Haffen, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 19, with her family by her side, she was 86. She was born on March 11, 1933 in Queens New York.
Dorothy spent many years working at Perkin Elmer on their PC assembly line. In her spare time she loved making jewelry, hand crafted stained glass art, crocheting, and of course bingo.
She is survived by her son Thomas Johnson and her daughter Patricia Stashenko. In addition to her kids she has four grandchildren, Michael, Brian, Erin, and Emily as well as three great-grandchildren, Nolan, Andrew, and Haven. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Lillian White, and her son Joseph Young.
Her family will have a visitation for her on Sunday February 2, 2020 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Magner funeral Home 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, CT. Contributions may be made in her name to at www.stjudes.org.
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jan. 29, 2020
