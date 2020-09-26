Dorothy Louise Svenson
Dorothy (Dot) Louise Svenson, age 85, of Georgetown, went to be with Jesus in heaven, on September 19, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her husband and family. She was born on April 12, 1935 in Stamford, the daughter of Harvey and Edith (Magnason) Carpenter. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Helge Svenson.
Dot will always be remembered for her quick wit, and great sense of humor. She could make everyone around her laugh no matter what was going on. Her love and constant devotion to her family was immeasurable. Every concert, every game, and every event, Dot could be seen smiling and supporting her loved ones. She blessed everyone around her, making them feel loved and special. She was a devoted follower of Jesus, and was very active for many years at the Covenant Churches of Georgetown and Wilton. She entertained us with her stories of Georgetown's history, her beloved town of more than 67 years. She worked at several places over the years including, Aspetuck Valley Health District, and the Gilbert and Bennet and Weston schools. Dot was a true light in this world. She was one of a kind, and she will be missed forever.
In addition to her husband, Dorothy is also survived by her sons, Mark (Laura) of Georgetown, Gary (Karen) of Oxford, 13 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Pat Marranci of South Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Norman, and her sisters Myrt Eleck of Norwalk, and Lois Haggerty of Florida.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 W. Church St., Georgetown. Due to Covid restrictions, a Christian celebration of Dot's life will take place at a future date. Burial will be in Branchville Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Dorothy Svenson, to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
.