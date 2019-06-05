Douglas J. Smith

Douglas John Smith, 87, of Danbury, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Patricia (Gainer) Smith. A resident of Danbury for the past 19 years, Mr. Smith was born in Norwalk, CT on March 14, 1932, son of the late Capt. John and Amy (Selleck) Smith.

He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep, class of 1950, Fairfield University, 1954 and University of Bridgeport, 6th year degree. He taught elementary schools, was Principal of Jefferson School, opened Naramake School (Team teaching) all in Norwalk. He was Principal of Scotland School (Team teaching), in Ridgefield. He later became Assistant Supt. of Schools, then retired after 11 years as Supt. of Schools, Amity Regional, in 1985. In 1989, he returned to teaching elementary school in Yonkers, NY, with final retirement in 1999.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 65 years, his sons Michael and his wife, Dolores, Tracy and his wife, Lynda, and daughter-in-law, Judy. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Melissa (Thomas), Erin, Douglas (Julie), Clifford (Amber), David (Kelly) and 7 great-grandchildren: Quinn, Jameson, Aubrey, Camden, Kennedy, Kate and Claire, also brother Richard and wife, Grace, sister Celine Kertesz, as well as several nieces and their families. Funeral services will be private.