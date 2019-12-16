|
|
Douglas Keith Traynor
Douglas Keith Traynor, 77, peacefully passed away on December 5 surrounded by his family. Born April 16, 1942 in Queens, NY to Edward Francis and Margaret Traynor.
Douglas is survived by beloved wife Phyllis of 57 years, his daughters Tara Leigh, Tiffany and her husband David, son Rourk and his wife Giovana. His grandchildren Briana, Brittany and her husband Francis, Maren, Kalyn, Eric, Douglas and Michael and great grand-son Dean.
Douglas proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. After his service to his country Douglas received his MBA from Columbia University and thereafter pursued a career in finance where his expertise was sought by many firms.
Originally from Pound Ridge, NY Douglas and Phyllis chose to retire in Clinton, CT, where Douglas served on the Board of Finance as well as the Board of Education. Douglas will be truly missed. As dad use to always say, "Semper fi"
Visiting hours are from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 in Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main Street, Clinton, CT.
In lieu of flowers please support the Semper Fi Fund, 715 Broadway St, Quantico, VA 22134
Published in The Hour on Dec. 17, 2019