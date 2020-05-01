Douglas Cornwell
Douglas Stephen Cornwell died on April 24, 2020 in Norwalk Hospital due to complications from a stroke brought on by Covid-19. He was born in Riverside, CA on Sept. 22, 1942 but spent most of his life on the East coast. After initially attending Manhasset High School on Long Island, he graduated from the Kent School in Kent, CT. He earned a BA from Vanderbilt University in Nashville and an MBA from Columbia University in NYC. An Air Force veteran, he served in Sevilla, Spain as an air traffic controller; one of his favorite stories from that time was of being one of the last to communicate with the plane that accidentally dropped a bomb into the Mediterranean, eventually discovered by a toothless Spanish fisherman after professional searchers had failed to locate it.
His entire career was spent in finance and accounting, both as a banker and a CPA, first with Ernst & Young, then with Bankers Trust, then in his own CPA practice in CT. One of his special memories was being able to donate tax preparation services to several of the 9/11 victims. He loved telling jokes and stories, and was always appreciative of an audience!
A natural athlete, for much of his life he enjoyed actively participating in sports, from his days as a soccer goalie for the team at Kent School to the weekly games with the Over-35 "Late Knights" in Westport, CT. In later years he became a spectator for his sons' and grandchildren's games and a fan of televised sports. Always a meticulous dresser, he rarely left the house in anything other than Brooks Brothers attire and wingtip shoes unless suiting up for his favorite sports, soccer and tennis and in later years golf.
He was predeceased by his parents, Douglas Arrison Cornwell, his mother, Holly Wilson Cornwell, and his sister, Brooke Holly Cornwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 ½ years, Diane Wilder Cornwell, whom he met when both were students at Vanderbilt, by his three sons, Andrew (Kim), Stephen (Heather), and Robert (Thailia), and by six grandchildren, Joshua, Owen, Kate, Phoebe, Hunter, and Tyler. Also left to mourn his loss are many good friends from the Norwalk Rotary, Hope Church, and his monthly poker group.
A memorial service will be held later at a date and place to be announced. The Hoyt-Conetta / Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Church in Wilton, CT or the Voices of September 11th, http://voicesofsept11.org/donate
Douglas Stephen Cornwell died on April 24, 2020 in Norwalk Hospital due to complications from a stroke brought on by Covid-19. He was born in Riverside, CA on Sept. 22, 1942 but spent most of his life on the East coast. After initially attending Manhasset High School on Long Island, he graduated from the Kent School in Kent, CT. He earned a BA from Vanderbilt University in Nashville and an MBA from Columbia University in NYC. An Air Force veteran, he served in Sevilla, Spain as an air traffic controller; one of his favorite stories from that time was of being one of the last to communicate with the plane that accidentally dropped a bomb into the Mediterranean, eventually discovered by a toothless Spanish fisherman after professional searchers had failed to locate it.
His entire career was spent in finance and accounting, both as a banker and a CPA, first with Ernst & Young, then with Bankers Trust, then in his own CPA practice in CT. One of his special memories was being able to donate tax preparation services to several of the 9/11 victims. He loved telling jokes and stories, and was always appreciative of an audience!
A natural athlete, for much of his life he enjoyed actively participating in sports, from his days as a soccer goalie for the team at Kent School to the weekly games with the Over-35 "Late Knights" in Westport, CT. In later years he became a spectator for his sons' and grandchildren's games and a fan of televised sports. Always a meticulous dresser, he rarely left the house in anything other than Brooks Brothers attire and wingtip shoes unless suiting up for his favorite sports, soccer and tennis and in later years golf.
He was predeceased by his parents, Douglas Arrison Cornwell, his mother, Holly Wilson Cornwell, and his sister, Brooke Holly Cornwell. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 ½ years, Diane Wilder Cornwell, whom he met when both were students at Vanderbilt, by his three sons, Andrew (Kim), Stephen (Heather), and Robert (Thailia), and by six grandchildren, Joshua, Owen, Kate, Phoebe, Hunter, and Tyler. Also left to mourn his loss are many good friends from the Norwalk Rotary, Hope Church, and his monthly poker group.
A memorial service will be held later at a date and place to be announced. The Hoyt-Conetta / Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Church in Wilton, CT or the Voices of September 11th, http://voicesofsept11.org/donate
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 1, 2020.