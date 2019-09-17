|
|
EARTHA HODGES
Eartha "Lou" Hodges, loving mother and grandmother, peacefully departed this life at the age of 92 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. Born January 22, 1927 in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, Eartha resided in Norwalk for over 50 years with her late husband James, where they raised two children. She enjoyed fishing, spending time on the Connecticut shoreline, and was a faithful longtime member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. She was known as a spirited, independent woman with a passion for fellowship and family. Eartha had an extensive extended family, including the Ross, Bruce, Owens, and Mannix families. She also cherished her family formed through worship at Bethel AME Church of Norwalk and Bread of Life Ministries of Stamford. She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob McCord and Alma Berry, brother Edward Bailey Jr., sister Gertha Ree Bailey, and husband James Isaac Hodges. She is survived by a daughter, Jean Barrett of Stamford, son Quintin (Kathleen) Brantley of Monroe, a special daughter Delores Ross of Bridgeport, granddaughters Erin and Leah Brantley of Monroe, sister-in-law Celia Saylor of Georgia, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, located at 19 Academy Street, Norwalk from 10-11 a.m., with funeral services immediately following. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Grove Cemetery Easton, CT, Harvester Rd., Easton, CT 06612.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 18, 2019