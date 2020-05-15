Eddie Lee Gay, Jr.

Eddie Lee Gay, Jr. 75, affectionately known as "Hijacker" passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on May 16, 1944 in Farmville, North Carolina to the late Eddie Lawrence Gay and Anner Bullock Gay. He owned and operated a cleaning service for numerous years until retirement. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his loving wife, Frances McKoy Gay, one daughter Tammy McKoy, two sons, Tony McKoy and Stanley McKoy, siblings; Debbie Gay, Donnie Gay and Melvin Gay. His memory will be cherished by four sisters; Lillie Gay, Edna Parker, Delores Newman and Shelby Gay, four brothers; Richard "Harvey" Gay, Joseph Gay, Donnie Ruffin and Curtis Gay and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services



