Eddie Gay Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Lee Gay, Jr.
Eddie Lee Gay, Jr. 75, affectionately known as "Hijacker" passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on May 16, 1944 in Farmville, North Carolina to the late Eddie Lawrence Gay and Anner Bullock Gay. He owned and operated a cleaning service for numerous years until retirement. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his loving wife, Frances McKoy Gay, one daughter Tammy McKoy, two sons, Tony McKoy and Stanley McKoy, siblings; Debbie Gay, Donnie Gay and Melvin Gay. His memory will be cherished by four sisters; Lillie Gay, Edna Parker, Delores Newman and Shelby Gay, four brothers; Richard "Harvey" Gay, Joseph Gay, Donnie Ruffin and Curtis Gay and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved