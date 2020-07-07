1/1
Eddie George
Eddie R. George
Eddie R. George, son of the late Willie C. George and Mary Kemp-George entered into eternal rest at the age of 85 on July 6, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was in Vitas Health Care.
Eddie was born in Whiteville, N.C. May 30, 1935. Eddie was married to the late Mary George of Norwalk, CT. Through this union a son was born, Bernard George (LaShaunda) of Charlotte, NC. Two grandkids, Bernard Lamar, Bernard Yamar; son Craig Goodman and four step children, Linda Williams, Bertha Calhoun, Deloris Calhoun and Johnnie Calhoun.
Eddie attended Artesia High School in Hallsboro, N.C. He worked at Sam Fuller Co. for 10 years. Eddie moved to CT and got a job at Supreme Slippers, 7up Corp. and then retired from "Central Kitchen" Board of Education in 2005.
Eddie is survived by two sisters, Daisye Freeman (Roy) Hallsboro, Christine Burke (Hugh) Norwalk; three brothers, Jessie George (Gwen) of Norwalk; Ledrew George (Sukhyo) and Eugene George (LaVerne) of Whitville, N.C., and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends and family that mourn his passing.
Eddie was predeceased by two sisters, Bertha L. Jones and Fearil Brown, three brothers, Willie Henry George, Tommie George and Ernest D. George.
Interment will take place at the Welches Creek Jones Cemetery in Whiteville, N.C. Services will be held at the Peoples Funeral Home, 707 Vinson Boulevard, Whiteville, N.C.

Published in The Hour on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
