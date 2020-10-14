Edilia L. Matteo
Edilia Matteo passed away peacefully on October 10 at the age of 90. A lifelong resident of Norwalk, Edilia is survived by her granddaughter, Krista and her husband, Adam, two great-grandchildren, Annabel and Colin, her grandson Michael and his wife Julianne along with many nieces and nephews. Edilia was born in Altoona, PA to Andrew and Angelia Morrone on January 28, 1930 and was the youngest of 7 children. Edilia was a wonderful cook and baker and she was always feeding those closest to her. She loved fashion and traveling the world. Her favorite places were Italy and Nantucket. She joins her daughter, Anna, and her parents and siblings in heaven and will be greatly missed. Services will be held privately. To leave a condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com