Edith Eleck
Edith Myrtle Carpenter Eleck
Edith "Myrtle" Eleck, 95, of Rowayton, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan. Born in Stamford, Myrtle was the daughter of the late Harvey and Edith (Magnuson) Carpenter; she was a devoted wife of 62 years to the late Albert Eleck Sr. and was predeceased by her son Albert Jr., and her sister Lois Haggerty. One of Myrtle's greatest joys was spending time with her family around a large home cooked meal. She is survived by her son Donald Eleck and his wife Dianne, of Norwalk, Robert Eleck and his wife Jeanne of Newtown, and daughter-in-law Carol Eleck, and seven grandchildren: Michelle, Laurie, Caroline, Donald Jr., Douglas, Dana and Rita, and 11 cherished great-grandchildren, all whom she loved to spoil with baked goods. She is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Svenson and her husband Helge of Georgetown and Patricia Maranci of Aiken, SC. Known for her kindness of spirit and generosity, "Myrt" loved traveling with her late husband, Albert, internationally and around the US, especially to the ocean. A longtime resident of Norwalk, Myrt loved being near the water. Notably, Myrt was a charter member of United Church of Rowayton and dedicated her time and energy to the life of the church; she also worked and retired from Trans Lux as an executive secretary. During her time at Waveny, she was known for kindhearted nature and artistic talents. Her family will receive friends on Friday, August 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. A private prayer service officiated by Rev. John Livingston, will be held at 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: United Church of Rowayton, 210 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton, CT 06853. To leave a condolence for her family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Hour on Aug. 24, 2020.
