Edith H. Milton

Edith H. Milton, 80, died on March 22, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to Arthur J. Milton Jr., and will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her faith, and her vocation and career as an educator of children.

Born in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of the late Raymond and Amelia (O'Connell) Heiskell, she was grateful to come from a family that gave her the gift of faith and instilled the importance of service and compassion for all people. A graduate of Manhattanville College, Edith earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology and her Master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Fairfield University. Throughout her career, she taught at parochial, public and private schools in both New York and Connecticut. She founded the first Kindergarten at Assumption School in Westport, and cherished the opportunity to complete her career at the Greenwich Country Day School, which gave her great fulfillment and opportunities for growth and service.

She was an active member of St. Jerome Church in Norwalk for almost 50 years, serving on the Parish Council, as lay minister, and in countless other capacities.

Edith was predeceased by her sisters, Adele Boraczek and Amelia Heiskell Buccola. She is survived by her loving husband Arthur, their daughter Catherine Milton Patton and son-in-law Robert of Branford, as well as many nieces and nephews. She made friends easily and quickly, being an eager listener with a quick laugh and a ready smile. She leaves behind many grateful and bereft friends from across her life path.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk. A private burial will be held by her family, followed by a reception celebration of Edith's life at Shore and Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jerome's Church, Norwalk, Connecticut. For directions or online memorial page, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on Mar. 25, 2019