Edmund D. Marinucci

Dr. Edmund D. Marinucci, formerly of Norwalk, passed away March 16, 2019. He is survived by his children, Edmund of California and Mary Ann of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his wives, Mary Lucy (Lassiter) and Marcelle (Bernard); his parents Dominick and Adeline; and his sisters Helen, Mary and Madeline and his brother Benjamin. After retirement as Chief of Anesthesiology at Norwalk Hospital, Dr. Marinucci relocated to Skidaway Island, Savannah, Georgia. He was a graduate of Fordham University and New York Medical College. He served in the Medical Corps of the United States Navy during World War II, serving on the USS Balch in the Pacific, and was called back into service during the Korean War to Charleston, SC before returning to Norwalk to begin his practice. He served as past President of the Fairfield County Medical Association. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk on Saturday, March 23 at 9 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to either ( ) or your local Hospice center would be appreciated.