Edna Audley Balasa

Edna Audley Balasa age 91 of Norwalk passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 27, 1927, daughter of the late Arthur and Jennie Audley of Westport.

In the late 1940's and into the mid 1950's you would have found her working alongside her father "Art" at Audley's Garage or helping him transport Westport residents in the town's ambulance to Norwalk Hospital.

She was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late Julius (Jules) Balasa, Sr. whom she met while she was pumping "Flying A" gas into his car. They later married and she helped him run Parkway Auto Body Shop in Norwalk. She loved being a homemaker taking care of her family and her home. You could always find her outside in the yard cutting the grass, planting flowers or feeding the many ducks in the neighborhood pond.

She is survived by her loving children: Janet Porter (Bert) of Norwalk, Jay Balasa (Westly Flora/Lily) of Norwalk, Wendy Wannagot (Robert Sabre) of Fairfield, Jeff Balasa (Doreen Como) of Norwalk; her cherished grandchildren: Kim Parisi (Greg) of Monroe, Shannon O'Loughlin (Rob) of Broad Brook, Keith Porter of Norwalk, Jessica Balasa of Norwalk and her great-granddaughter Ryleigh Parisi of Monroe. She is also survived by her dear cousins Harry Audley (Pat), Ed Audley (Liz), sister-in-law Ann Balasa, cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Wood.

We will miss her dearly and will forever hold her in our hearts.

We would like to thank the wonderful Nurses/PTs from VNS of Connecticut; and two very special angels from Caring People, Brenda and Rashawna. They not only became her friends; they became part of our family.

Her wake will be on Sunday, July 7, from 5pm – 7pm at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Burial arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a special . Published in The Hour on July 5, 2019