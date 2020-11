Edward A. Bloom, Jr.

Edward A. Bloom, Jr., 61, of Norwalk died peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born on March 8, 1959 to Edward A. Bloom Sr. and Janet Jones Bloom in Norwalk. Also surviving are partner of 30 years Suzy Pfeifer, son Jason Bloom of Norwalk, sister Janice McNamara (Pat) of Norwalk, nephews Patrick McNamara of Ansonia, CT, Tyler McNamara (Danielle) of Lynchburg, VA, and Nicholas McNamara of Norwalk. Eddie attended Brien McMahon High School. He worked in shipping and receiving at Stew Leonard's and Walmart. He was an avid sports fan and played in several leagues over the years. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a future time.



