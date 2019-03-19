Father Edward Colohan

Father Edward Anthony Colohan, USAF Colonel ret., of Monroe, CT passed into eternal life March 14, 2019.

Father Colohan, a native of Norwalk, CT, received a BA degree in philosophy from St. Charles Seminary, Overbrook, PA in 1955. He completed his theological studies at Niagara University in 1961 and was ordained a priest for the diocese of Bridgeport May 20, 1961.

He served as high school instructor in English, Religion and Debating in 3 diocesan high schools, 1961-1967. He served as assistant pastor at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury, CT, 1967-1968.

He entered the Air Force Chaplaincy December 1968. He served as a Catholic Chaplain at many different Air Force bases throughout the United States, Germany, Japan, the Philippines and Turkey.

He retired as Colonel in 1991, returning to the Bridgeport diocese to serve as assistant pastor at St. Stephen Parish in Trumbull for 22 years.

His joy in life was his ministry and his love of learning and teaching. He was devoted to his family and friends and never missed an opportunity to be with them and be part of the special celebrations in their lives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Edward Colohan and his brother Michael Colohan.

He is survived by his sisters, Della Pratt of Tennessee, Mary Cobb of Arlington, TX, Eileen (Al) Faulkner of Bridgeport, CT. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Mary Brennan, Laura Doty, Ellen Bosman, Lisa Dobrose, Jennifer Cobb, James Cobb, Al Faulkner, and Ed Faulkner, and 16 great-nieces and nephews.

Ed's hobbies included travel, art appreciation, golf, swimming, reading, and piano.

Always up on the latest news, Father Ed weaved current events into his homilies to illustrate ways we are called to respond and shared how others responded by being the hands and feet of Christ.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Stephen Church, Trumbull, CT, Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Thomas Powers officiating. Visitation will be preceding Mass starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St John's Cemetery, Norwalk.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Father Colohan's memory may be made to Missionaries of Charity, 599 Beechwood Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in The Hour on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary