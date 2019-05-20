Edward S. DeVingo, Sr.

Edward S. DeVingo, Sr., age 88, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 19. He was born in Orange, NJ on November 13, 1930, the son of the late Salvatore and Lillian DeVingo, and a resident of Norwalk since the age of 3. Edward graduated from J.M. Wright Tech and became a sheet metal worker, where he was affectionately called "Fast Eddie". He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during WW II and Korea, where he entertained the troops with his participation in boxing matched. In the sheet metal field he achieved the title and responsibility of foreman in the union and enjoyed the sheet metal field. Edward always enjoyed the sport of boxing and the pleasure of ballroom dancing.

In addition to his wife Anna, Edward will be sadly missed by his son Edward and wife Sandy, his grandchildren Cassie and Derek, son Wayne and wife Lisa and grandson Aidan, all residing in Norwalk. He is also survived by his stepson Jay Reiner and wife Camille, in Oklahoma.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Edward's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The ( ). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on May 20, 2019