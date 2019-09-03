The Hour Obituaries
Edward Thompson Obituary
Edward P. Thompson
Edward P. Thompson, 83 of Norwalk, beloved husband of Frances "Bunnie" (Urban) Thompson for 56 years, died on Sept. 3, at Norwalk Hospital.
Born in Norwalk, he was the son of the late Edward N. and Rose (Ashby) Thompson, he was also predeceased by a son Edward and daughter Susan, as well as his brothers Robert J. and William R. Thompson.
He worked as a pressman for The Hour and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, Council #43, Stamford. A loving family man, Edward is survived by his wife Frances and daughter Pamela Thompson of W. Redding.
Family and friends will gather for his Memorial Service on 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 7, at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Sept. 4, 2019
