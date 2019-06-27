Edward J. Tracey

Edward J. Tracey, resident of Wilton and formerly of Norwalk, passed away peacefully at home on June 25th. He was born in Norwalk on July 26, 1931 to the late Dr. Edward and Clara Tracey. He attended Fairfield Preparatory and went on to graduate from Yale University Class of 1954. Ed then followed in the path of his grandfather and father by pursuing a career in medicine. He attended New York Medical College graduating in 1958. His internship and residency was at NYU-Bellevue Medical Center where he was the Chief resident in the Dept. of Surgery his final year.

Dr. Tracey was in the USNR from 1953-1965. He was a Lt. Cdr. Active Duty aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga CVA 60 1963-1964, US Naval Hospital in Newport, RI 1964-1965 and 6th Marine Exped. Unit Dominican Rep. 1965.

He and his family settled in his hometown of Norwalk after retiring from the Navy and he began his long career at Norwalk Hospital being the 3rd generation "Doc Tracey" to roam the halls. Edward held many positions including Asst. Dir. of the Dept of Surgery, Chief of General Surgery, Chief of Staff, Trustee, Dir. Physician Services and Acting Dir. of Norwalk Hospital Foundation. He was also the longest member of the Norwalk Dept. of Health serving over 39 years. In 2017, he humbly accepted an accommodation from the mayor for his dedication. He was a member/fellow of various Boards including American College of Surgeons, International College of Surgeons, Society of Clinical Vascular Surgery, European Society of Vascular Surgery, Norwalk, Fairfield County and Connecticut Medical Societies. He was a long standing member of the Norwalk Catholic Club. He and his late brother, Dr. James Tracey shared an office on East Avenue for many years.

Ed met Ann Schenk when they were 16 and never looked back. They married in 1957 and celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2017. Ed and Ann loved spending time on various boats as longtime members at Shore and Country Club. Sailing to Block Island, Bermuda or the Caribbean was where Ed was happiest. He was Commodore of the Marina at SCC and could always be found on the dock entertaining his many friends with stories or even performing minor surgery when needed!

Ed loved spending time with his grandchildren and could be found on the sidelines at various sports games or taking them for boat rides. He enjoyed rooting for his son-in-law's Blue Wave Lacrosse Team and was happy to give his two cents if they didn't play up to his expectations.

Edward was predeceased by his loving wife Ann in 2017. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Brameier and her husband Jeff of Wilton, CT; his son, Scott Tracey of Wilton, CT; his five grandchildren, Devon, Ryan and Jenna Brameier of Wilton. Madeleine and Edward John Tracey II "Jack" of Newington; his brother William Tracey and his wife Margaretmary, his brother-in-law Carl Schenk; sisters-in-law, Joan, Dorothy and Susan Tracey; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Kathryn, Mary and Sheila; brothers, Michael, John and James, brothers-in-law Fred Shanahan and Jack Corridon. He will be greatly missed by friends, family and all who knew him.

His family will receive friends on Monday, July 1st from 5-7 p.m. at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.