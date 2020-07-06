1/
Eileen Bianchini
Eileen J. Bianchini
Eileen J. Bianchini, 77, wife of the late John Bianchini of Norwalk, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at St. Mary Church, 669 West Avenue, Norwalk. The first 100 attendees will have admittance to the church. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Friends may call on Friday, July 10, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Social distancing and masks required at all locations.
Visit www.collins-funeral.com to read the full obituary and for more information.

Published in The Hour on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
