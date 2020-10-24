Eileen Boyle

Eileen Forde Boyle
Eileen Forde Boyle, age 79, of Wilton, CT passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, surrounded by her seven loving children, in-laws, grandchildren and lifelong friends. She was born July 2, 1941, in Drumlish, County Longford, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ellen Forde. Eileen was the loving and devoted wife of the late Vincent Boyle who passed in December 2019.
Eileen emigrated from Ireland to the United States, where she met her beloved husband, Vincent, and fell in love on the dance floor. They built their family in Yonkers, NY in a loving house with a door that was always open and a cup of tea waiting for you. She loved taking care of her family, friends, and just about anyone who walked through the door. Eileen enjoyed taking long walks, gardening, and enjoyed the beautiful birds visiting her feeders. She instilled the love of Ireland and all its traditions onto her children and grandchildren ... her family was her pride and joy.
Eileen will be dearly missed and remembered as a kind, caring, and gentle woman. She is survived by her seven children; Michael (Susan) Boyle, Bernadette (Bob) Aversano, Pauline (Greg) Angrisani, Vincent Boyle, James (Margaret) Boyle, Debra (Boyle) Dolan, Brendan (Siobhan) Boyle. Beloved "Poppy" to her sixteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Rose Sullivan, Willie (Philomena) Forde and John Forde, and the deceased Michael Forde, Brendan Forde and Elizabeth Forde and several loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours held at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home on 5 East Wall Street Norwalk, CT; Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Weston, CT. Burial will follow at The Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.
