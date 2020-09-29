Eileen Bridget Cleary

Eileen Bridget Cleary, 86, of East Norwalk, wife of the late John B. Cleary, passed away Sunday, September 27th surrounded by her family.

She was born in Norwalk on September 22, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph E. Baddeley and Bridget Delia Baddeley. She was a lifetime resident of Norwalk and a long time parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. She attended St. Mary's school, graduated from Sacred Heart Academy of Stamford and attended Norwalk Community College Norwalk. She was employed by CT National Bank and Wilton Home Health Care.

She is survived by her children Eileen (James) Slonski, Sean P. Cleary, Sheila Brigante (Joseph) Dominick, Timothy (Monica) Cleary, Kevin Cleary, Brian Cleary, Mary (Carlo) Mammoliti, Michael (Moira) Cleary, Margaret Cleary, and Son-in-law Glenn DeMichael. As well as, 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her 2 sons Daniel P. Cleary and Christopher J. Cleary, her 2 daughters Kathleen Cleary VanScoy and Noreen Cleary DeMichael, her son-in-law David Brigante Sr., and her great-grandson Vincent Fowlkes. As well as, her sister Marion Olsen and brother Joseph Baddeley.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday 10:00 a.m. October 1st, by invitation only due to Covid at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, East Norwalk. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Thomas the Apostle Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store