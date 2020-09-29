1/
Eileen Cleary
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Bridget Cleary
Eileen Bridget Cleary, 86, of East Norwalk, wife of the late John B. Cleary, passed away Sunday, September 27th surrounded by her family.
She was born in Norwalk on September 22, 1934, daughter of the late Joseph E. Baddeley and Bridget Delia Baddeley. She was a lifetime resident of Norwalk and a long time parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. She attended St. Mary's school, graduated from Sacred Heart Academy of Stamford and attended Norwalk Community College Norwalk. She was employed by CT National Bank and Wilton Home Health Care.
She is survived by her children Eileen (James) Slonski, Sean P. Cleary, Sheila Brigante (Joseph) Dominick, Timothy (Monica) Cleary, Kevin Cleary, Brian Cleary, Mary (Carlo) Mammoliti, Michael (Moira) Cleary, Margaret Cleary, and Son-in-law Glenn DeMichael. As well as, 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her 2 sons Daniel P. Cleary and Christopher J. Cleary, her 2 daughters Kathleen Cleary VanScoy and Noreen Cleary DeMichael, her son-in-law David Brigante Sr., and her great-grandson Vincent Fowlkes. As well as, her sister Marion Olsen and brother Joseph Baddeley.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday 10:00 a.m. October 1st, by invitation only due to Covid at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, East Norwalk. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved