Eileen Marie Grover
Eileen Marie Grover passed away June 14, 2019 in Chipley, Florida after a brief illness. Eileen was born February 18, 1944 to the late Douglas and Pauline Spray of Norwalk, Connecticut. Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Laurence J. Grover. She is also survived by her daughter Joan (Grover) Tremko, son-in-law Eric, granddaughters Amanda Young and Sara Jenkins and five great-grandsons, all of Florida. Memorial services were held in Florida.
Published in The Hour on July 18, 2019