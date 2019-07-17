Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Grover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Marie Grover


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Marie Grover Obituary
Eileen Marie Grover
Eileen Marie Grover passed away June 14, 2019 in Chipley, Florida after a brief illness. Eileen was born February 18, 1944 to the late Douglas and Pauline Spray of Norwalk, Connecticut. Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Laurence J. Grover. She is also survived by her daughter Joan (Grover) Tremko, son-in-law Eric, granddaughters Amanda Young and Sara Jenkins and five great-grandsons, all of Florida. Memorial services were held in Florida.
Published in The Hour on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.