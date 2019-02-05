Eileen Marie Holcomb

Rejoice in celebration of a beautiful and blessed life, well lived. Eileen Marie Holcomb passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019 at the age of eighty-seven.

Born in Stamford, Connecticut and longtime resident of Marvin Beach, in Norwalk, Connecticut, Eileen was above all a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a legal secretary and assistant to the principal of West Rocks Middle School for more than twenty years.

Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Benjamin "Ben-O" Holcomb. She is survived by her children Glenn and Amy Holcomb, Robert and Mona Holcomb, Douglas and Dialtha Holcomb and Elizabeth and Walter Forger and her many beloved grandchildren, Casey, Katherine, Sean, James, Alison, Benjamin, Ryan, Lauren and Sarah. She passed surrounded by those who loved her and recollecting a beautiful and blessed life. While the impression she left on those she touched will forever be a part of us, she will be sadly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, 208 S. Main Street, Newtown. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, February 7 from 4-8 p.m. at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher and Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Online condolences may be made at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hour on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary