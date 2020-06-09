Elaine R. Barrese
Elaine R. Barrese, wife of the late Patrick Barrese, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at Notre Dame Health Care at 94 years old. She was born in New Orleans, LA on September 16, 1925 to the late St. John S. and Lorretta (Small) Barbay. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1942
Elaine was a Bookkeeper for various businesses in the area and was also a member of the Norwalk Senior Center.
Elaine is survived by her three sons; Patrick Barrese and his wife Roseann of Portchester, NY, Ronald Barrese and his wife Maryann of Norwalk and Mark Barrese of Norwalk. In addition, she has 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Notre Dame Health Care. A graveside service will be held to honor the memory of Elaine at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich at a future date. To leave a condolence or to sign our online guestbook, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Notre Dame Convalescent Home / SSTV, 76 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851-2297.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 9, 2020.