Eleanor Barnum
Eleanor Barnum, 97, wife of the late Percy Barnum, passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 10, 2020 at Langdon Place Senior Living Community in Nashua, NH. Born December 6, 1922 in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Kling and late Ellen Kling. Except for living in New Hampshire the past four years, Eleanor was a lifelong resident of Norwalk.
She is survived by daughter Patricia Albano and her husband Paul of Milford, CT, son Danny Barnum and his wife Liz of Merrimack, NH, son John Barnum of Swansboro, NC, and daughter-in-law Susan (Mrs. Richard) Barnum of Danbury, CT, 9 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 of 8 siblings--Vivian McHugh of Danbury, CT, Betty Milburn of Norwalk, CT, and Douglas Kling of Norwalk, CT—as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sons Robert and Richard and 2 grandchildren.
Calling hours are Thursday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk, CT. A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Funeral home followed by internment at Riverside Cemetery, Riverside Ave, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries
to leave condolences.