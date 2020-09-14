1/
Eleanor Barnum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Barnum
Eleanor Barnum, 97, wife of the late Percy Barnum, passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 10, 2020 at Langdon Place Senior Living Community in Nashua, NH. Born December 6, 1922 in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Kling and late Ellen Kling. Except for living in New Hampshire the past four years, Eleanor was a lifelong resident of Norwalk.
She is survived by daughter Patricia Albano and her husband Paul of Milford, CT, son Danny Barnum and his wife Liz of Merrimack, NH, son John Barnum of Swansboro, NC, and daughter-in-law Susan (Mrs. Richard) Barnum of Danbury, CT, 9 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 of 8 siblings--Vivian McHugh of Danbury, CT, Betty Milburn of Norwalk, CT, and Douglas Kling of Norwalk, CT—as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sons Robert and Richard and 2 grandchildren.
Calling hours are Thursday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk, CT. A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the Funeral home followed by internment at Riverside Cemetery, Riverside Ave, Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT 06851
203-866-0747
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved