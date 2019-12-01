|
|
Eleanor Muro Hegedus
Eleanor Muro Hegedus, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 at home in Rowayton. She was born in Norwalk and had been a daughter to the late Louis J. and Katherine Kopecky Muro. Eleanor Graduated from Danbury State Teachers College with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She taught for 35 years in the Norwalk School System and established an enviable reputation among both her peers and parents. As a result of her dedication, in 2010 Elle was selected to the Norwalk High School Teacher Honor Roll by the Norwalk High School Alumni Association.
Eleanor was married to the late James M. Hegedus for 64 wonderful years before his passing in 2015. She met Jim when she was working a summer job at Federal Bakery on Wall Street, not far from Jim's work place at the Norwalk Hour. They had one son, Timothy J. Hegedus of Rowayton.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk with Rev. Robert Beinke officiating. Prior calling hours are omitted. The Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Timothy would like to thank Valerie Warren, who took care of his mother during the last several months of her life.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 2, 2019