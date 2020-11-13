Eleonora Florio
Eleonora Florio, age 80, beloved wife of Giovanni B. Florio of Redding, passed away peacefully with her family by her side.
She was born on March 30, 1940 in Napoli and had been the Owner of Curtain Call, Interior Design.
Friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, November, 16, 2020 from 8:30 till 10:30 a.m. in the Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home,
5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church. Entombment will follow in St. John's
Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
for the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.