1/
Eliane P. Tuccinardi
Eliane P. Tuccinardi
Eliane P. Tuccinardi, 76, a longtime resident of Westport, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. She was born in Marseille, France on December 16, 1943 to the late Bartholomey and Blanche Poggi.
Eliane is survived by her former daughter-in-law Tanya Marie Tuccinardi and her husband Christopher Reed; grandchildren, Joseph and Alexis Tuccinardi; sisters, Chantal Prudhon of South Carolina, Christiane Poggi of Fairfield; brother, Bernard Poggi of Texas; sister-in-law Nancy Curcio of Norwalk; former brother-in-law Louis Curcio of Westport, and a niece Gina Curcio of Westport, and a nephew Richard Curcio and his wife Madeleine of New York also survive her.
Besides her parents, Eliane was predeceased by her husband Jerome Tuccinardi, and her son Kevin J. Tuccinardi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, 98 Riverside Avenue, Westport. Interment of ashes will follow in Assumption/ Greens Farms Cemetery, Greens Farms Road, Westport.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com



Published in The Hour on Nov. 18, 2020.
