Elizabeth M. Chutka

Elizabeth M. Chutka, 82, of Norwalk, died on February 14, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in County Derry, Ireland, daughter of Peter and Rose (Pimley) Rogers, she was the wife of the late Paul Chutka, Jr. Elizabeth immigrated to the U.S. in 1963, and became a naturalized citizen in 1975. She traveled a bit and found employment at Fawcett's in Greenwich where she spent 15 years, lived for a time in Utah, and later returned to CT where she retired from MBI after over 20 years of service.

She is survived her step-children, Carol Kasmarski and her husband John of Ledyard and Brian Paul Chutka and his wife Karen of Clearfield, UT, 6 loving grandchildren and 5 cherished great-grandchildren, as well as four brothers in Cookstown, Ireland and a sister in Lurgan, Ireland.

Her family will receive friends on Thurs., Feb 21 from 4-8 p.m., at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Fri., Feb 22, at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a . For directions or online memorial page, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com Published in The Hour on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary