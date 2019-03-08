|
Elizabeth H. Nestor
Elizabeth H. Nestor ("Ella"), age 85, wife of the late Robert H. Nestor Sr. of Norwalk, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8 2019.
Born September 25, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Betty Hartnett. Ella was a lifelong Norwalk resident and a member of St. Matthew Parish for over 60 years. She is survived by her two sons Bob Nestor and his wife Susan of Wilton and Michael Patrick Nestor and his wife Roberta of West Haven. She is also survived by he three grandchildren Kyle, Travis and Christina. Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. Contributions in her memory may be made to: Notre Dame Convalescent Home, 76 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT 06851. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 8, 2019