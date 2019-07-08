Elizabeth Davidson Pusey

Betsy D. Pusey, age 80, died peacefully at Autumn Lake Healthcare on July 8, bringing relief from multiple health problems following two strokes in 2006.

Born in Detroit in 1938, daughter of David Davidson and Eleanor Struthers, Betsy was a graduate of Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin. She was the loving wife of Nathan Pusey Jr. for 58 years. In addition to her husband, survivors are daughters Heather Pusey and Suzanne Rizzotti, son-in-aw Mike Rizzotti, and grandchildren Courtney Dwyer, Nate Rizzotti and Melanie Rizzotti.

Betsy and her family settled in Norwalk in 1966. Primarily a wife and mother, she did take on a variety of part-ime teaching positions including substitute assignments in the Norwalk and Westport middle and high schools, tutoring home-bound and problem high school kids, and teaching math and English in a federally funded adult education program. She also found time to serve in a variety of volunteer activities. She created and presented a colonial crafts program, demonstrating spinning wool into yarn, candle making, butter churning and bread making in the schools. She served on the boards of the Norwalk Symphony and its Women's Association and the Norwalk Women's Club for many years. She also served as a Hospice volunteer, visiting and assisting dying patients and their families during their final months.

Among her greatest pleasures in life were her hobbies. Knitting provided many hours of relaxation and many fine sweaters, socks, etc.for family and friends. Quilting also became a love. Among many quilting projects was a quilt commemorating the burning of Norwalk during the Revolutionary War, stitched by a group under her leadership and presented to the City for its permanent collection as part of the bicentennial celebration. She enjoyed embroidery and needlework, and also sewed many clothes, including the bridal gown and all of the bride's maid's dresses for her daughter Suzanne's wedding.

Following her strokes in 2006 Betsy was no longer able to pursue her hobbies, and required help with most activities. However she continued to find pleasure in many ways, most notably cruising which proved easy and relaxing.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated.