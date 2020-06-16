Elizabeth Scarpello

Elizabeth M. Scarpello
Elizabeth Mastrianna Scarpello, 95, lifelong Norwalk resident and last surviving member of the Mastrianna family of Ely Avenue in "Whistleville" passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Autumn Lake Health Care.
Known to most as "Betty" or Aunt Lizzy, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Anna (DeFlorio) Mastrianna and the loving wife of the late Joseph Scarpello. She was predeceased by their son, James J. Scarpello. Betty worked at Fashion Fair Dry Cleaners for many years and always enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors, especially her family, a good cup of tea and a nice piece of Entemanns cake for her sweet tooth.
Betty was also predeceased by her siblings Frank, Ralph, and Mary (Gruza) Mastrianna. Survivors include three generations of nieces and nephews and friends and neighbors that she cared for deeply.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband and son at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30am. www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jun. 16, 2020.