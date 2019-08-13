|
|
Elizabeth Ann Smith
Elizabeth Ann Smith (nee Waterbury), 92, died peacefully Saturday, August 10 at Newtown Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Newtown. She was the widow of Ralph Smith, and had been predeceased by her first husband, Bland Merkley Campbell.
Elizabeth was born April 22, 1927 in Norwalk, CT, a daughter of Victor and Elizabeth Waterbury and lived in Norwalk much of her life. She was a member of both Eastern Star and Amaranth, where she attained the rank of Royal Matron. Throughout her life, she enjoyed working on craft projects, and had many hobbies.
She leaves her children, Wendy Calabrese and her husband Joseph, Scott Campbell and his wife Mary, and Peter Campbell and his wife Cynthia; her step children Laurie Freshwater and her husband John, and Dan Smith and his wife Christina; her sister Janet Donlon and her husband Bruce, as well as 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to both her husbands and parents, she was also predeceased by her brother Robert.
Visitation and service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:30 till 11:30 a.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. Interment will follow at Rowayton Union Cemetery, Rowayton, CT. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence and for more information.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 14, 2019