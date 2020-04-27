|
|
Ellen D. Bartush
Ellen D. Bartush, 91, of Norwalk, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home after a long illness. Born in Stamford, one of eight children, she was the daughter of Walter and Ellen (Wilson) Clark, and the wife of the late John S. Bartush for 65 years. She was recently predeceased by her grandson Michael Therriault.
She is survived by her children Gary (Ann Marie) Bartush of Norwalk, Kathy (Bob) Crochetiere of Norwalk, Craig (Donna) Bartush of Norwalk, Trudy (David) Therriault of Stratford, Peter (Cheryl) Bartush of Fairfield, and was "Nannie" to 15 additional grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, David (Ruby) Clark of Summerfield, FL, sister Beverly Boginski of Stamford, sister-in-law Lucy Clark of Trinity, FL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She enjoyed family Thanksgivings, playing cards with friends, boating on Long Island Sound, the New York Mets, the New England Patriots, lemon-filled donuts, tag sales and visiting casinos.
A gathering will be held at a later date. Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org) or to Donate Life Connecticut (ctorganandtissuedonation.org).
Published in The Hour on Apr. 29, 2020