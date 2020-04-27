Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Bartush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Bartush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Bartush Obituary
Ellen D. Bartush
Ellen D. Bartush, 91, of Norwalk, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home after a long illness. Born in Stamford, one of eight children, she was the daughter of Walter and Ellen (Wilson) Clark, and the wife of the late John S. Bartush for 65 years. She was recently predeceased by her grandson Michael Therriault.
She is survived by her children Gary (Ann Marie) Bartush of Norwalk, Kathy (Bob) Crochetiere of Norwalk, Craig (Donna) Bartush of Norwalk, Trudy (David) Therriault of Stratford, Peter (Cheryl) Bartush of Fairfield, and was "Nannie" to 15 additional grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, David (Ruby) Clark of Summerfield, FL, sister Beverly Boginski of Stamford, sister-in-law Lucy Clark of Trinity, FL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She enjoyed family Thanksgivings, playing cards with friends, boating on Long Island Sound, the New York Mets, the New England Patriots, lemon-filled donuts, tag sales and visiting casinos.
A gathering will be held at a later date. Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org) or to Donate Life Connecticut (ctorganandtissuedonation.org).
Published in The Hour on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -